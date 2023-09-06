Rodney French is hoping Craigielaw can cap a dream year and also give him the perfect send off by winning the Edinburgh Summer League for the first time this weekend.

Winners of the East Lothian Winter League earlier in the year, Craigielaw are now bidding to win the Edinburgh Summer League for the first time. Picture: Craigielaw Golf Club

In Sunday’s final at Longniddry, Craigielaw take on Royal Burgess, winners for the first time in 2008 but now bidding for an eighth title triumph in the keenly-contested competition.

Craigielaw squeezed past Murrayfield, conquerors of defending champions Duddingston in the previous round, after a play-off in one of the semi-finals at Baberton while Royal Burgess beat Baberton 5-4 at Silverknowes.

“What a game Murrayfield gave us,” said French of the Capital club winning the last two matches on the 18th to make it 4.5-4.5 before Davie Nicholson beat Greg Macrae at the first extra hole. “They played really well and we were delighted to come through that one.”

Based on those previous success, Royal Burgess should probably be the favourities in the title decider but Craigielaw, recent newcomers to the Edinburgh event but boasting 2021 Scottish Amateur champion Angus Carrick in their ranks as well as both MVPs in the league this year in Marc Reid and Ross Colquhoun, will be tough opponents.

“It’s a big match,” added French. “After coming so close two or three years ago, when we lost in a play-off, we are going to try and win it this year, which has already been a great one for us.

“We won the East Lothian Winter League, back-to-back East Lothian Winter League Cups and the East Lothian County Cup three years in a row, as well as the Wemyss Cup.

“If we can win the Edinburgh Summer League, that would be the grand slam, if there was such a thing in local golf. That would be a fantastic achievement from the boys.

“It would also be a nice send off for me as I’m off to Spain in a few weeks to live, having been in charge of the team for four or five years now and enjoying every moment of it.

“Royal Burgess will be tough opponents, though I believe a couple of their guys are now back at college in the US. It would have been nice if everyone had been available for the final, but we’ve got Craig Davidson missing as well as he’s playing for Lothians in the Scottish Area Team Championship Finals this weekend.”

After enjoying a golden spell, which produced six wins on the trot from 2008-2013, Royal Burgess have made it back to the final with a side mixed with youth and experience, the latter including former pro Kenny Walker.

“We are delighted to be involved in the Summer league final again, having last won it in 2015,” said team manager Ian Jeffrey. “Lots of different factors have helped us reach this opportunity on Sunday at Longniddry.

“Our excellent junior section has continued to give our youngsters the chance of improving their golfing skills and we are very keen to play them in our Winter League team which acts as a great introduction to our team players.

“For the past two years, we have run performance studio sessions at Burgess for our team as well as a putting session at the indoor area at Kingsfield golf centre where the Stephen Gallacher Foundation does so much for improving the junior golfers in Scotland.

“Our entire squad has performed well throughout the season and I and the rest of the Burgess membership have no doubt that they will enjoy, play well and make the club very proud of them.”