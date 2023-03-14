Craigielaw's players celebrate winning the East Lothian Winter League for the first time since 2008. Picture: Craigielaw Golf Club

DP World Tour winner Grant Forrest was part of a title-winning Craigielaw crew in 2008, as were the Saltman brothers - Elliot, Lloyd and Zack. So, too, was Shaun McAllister and also the Hillson brothers - Mark and Gordon.

It’s taken 15 years, but that feat has finally been emulated by a side that included 2021 Scottish Amateur champion Angus Carrick.

It was job done for Rodney French’s men as they beat North Berwick in the final match of the season to claim the crown ahead of second-placed Tanatallon.

“We had a great year this year,” said French. “We had a wee bit of a blip when we halved with Haddington then lost to Musselburgh, which meant it went down to the last game, before we managed to pull through at the end, which was exciting.”

In 13 matches together, Craig Davidson and Ross Colquhoun won 12 and lost one while Scott Cunningham and Mark Reid also weighed in with ten wins and one halved one in the same number of games.

“I think the secret was these guys making themselves available every week, having settled partnerships and they all know each other so well.

“I think the standard in the league has gone up since the Covid pandemic and we also have a very strong squad and the players in that have done a great job when asked to play.”

Craigielaw are also the County Cup holders, having successfully retained that historic prize last year, when they also won the East Lothian Winter League Cup.

“We are all very proud to be members of Craigielaw,” added French. “The staff there are really good. Derek Scott and Jonathan Porteous, as well as the guys in the shop. They look after us and we really appreciate what the club does for us as a team. They supply us with the food, balls and team tops. They do us proud as a team.”

A new target for Craigielaw was opened up in recent years after the club was admitted to the Edinburgh Summer League along with near-neighbours Longniddry.

“We got to the final in that in 2021 and lost in a sudden-death play-off to Duddingston and we are looking forward to giving that a go again this year,” said French.