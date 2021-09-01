Craigielaw reach Edinburgh Summer League final for first time

Scottish Amateur champion Angus Carrick was one of Craigielaw's match-winners in a semi-final success against Royal Burgess. Picture: Scottish Golf

Kenny Glen’s win in extra holes secured a 5-4 semi-final success over seven-time champions Royal Burgess at Kingsknowe, setting up a title decider against Duddingston on Sunday week at Bruntsfield Links.

“It feels absolutely fantastic and I am really proud of the guys,” said Craigielaw team manager Roddy French of the feat.

“We had reached the knock-out stages since joining the league but never managed to make it through to the final.

“We won our section this year, which I was chuffed about, and then managed to make the most of home advantage in a tight quarter-final tie against Murrayfield.”

The semi-final success has set up a chance of a dream double after Craigielaw won the County Cup in East Lothian for the first time earlier in the year.

That victory has since been followed by breakthrough wins in the professional ranks by two players who came through the junior ranks at the club.

First Grant Forrest landed his maiden victory on the European Tour as he capped a brilliant performance in the Hero Open with a birdie-birdie finish at Fairmont St Andrews.

Then Gabrielle Macdonald became the toast of members as she secured a first success on the LET Access Series win after a marathon play-off in the Allerum Open in Sweden.

In addition, Craigielaw member Angus Carrick was also crowned as Scottish Amateur champion after beating Castle Park’s Connor Wilson in the final at Murcar Links.

“It’s been a fantastic spell for Craigielaw,” added French, “and, though Broomieknowe is her home club, Hannah Darling also practises here a lot.”

Carrick, Craig Davidson, Ross Colquhoun and Dan White won their matches in the Summer League semi-final, but Stewart Cochrane, John Yuille, Malcolm Pennycott and Alan Kerr did likewise for Royal Burgess.

That meant it was all down to the match involving Glen and Ciaran Paterson, who recovered from being three down after nine to get his nose in front with one to play.

But, after winning the last with a birdie, experienced campaigner Glen secured the decisive point with another birdie at the 20th.

“While he’s played for us for a few years now, Angus has really come on this year, as he showed when winning the Scottish Amateur,” said French.

“Kenny plays in this circle all the time and is great for me to lean on as he keeps me in the loop while Craig Davidson is a great player as well.

“We are quite a modern club, not that old-fashioned way, and very relaxed. We’ve got a great team spirit and all the boys get on really well.

“Win lose or draw, we always have a wee smile on our faces. We are tough to play against but, at the same time, are a good bunch of guys.

“I always tell them to go out and enjoy themselves in matches. Playing in the Edinburgh Summer League, enjoyable as it is, doesn’t pay the mortgage - it’s a game of golf!”

