Dates set for 2023 Dispatch Trophy

The 122nd staging of the Golfclubs4cash-sponsored event will start on Saturday, May 20 then run through until the following Saturday.

It means the historic tournament will not clash with club championships, as was the case with its return this year after not being held since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I really hope more teams take part next year and also that more supporters turn up,” said John Archibald, a member of the winning Heriot’s Quad team in the 2022 edition.

Heriot's Quad, represented in the final by Dave Campbell, Innes Christie, John Archibald and Scott Johnston, won the 121st Dispatch Trophy at The Braids. Picture: Scott Louden

“I remember around 200 people watching when I was in the Westermont team against Crags in a final and the crowd went mental when one of the players had a hole-in-one at the 17th.”