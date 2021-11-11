David Drysdale gets helping hand in bid to save full European Tour card

David Drysdale and wife/caddie during the Kenya Savannah Classic earlier this year. Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images.

The 46-year-old Scot had been one spot below the safety line in 123rd position, but, without even hitting a shot in his final event of the season, he was bumped up to 121st.

That was a result of Sergio Garcia and Patrick Reed both being removed from the Race to Dubai standing due to the fact that neither player had fulfilled their minimum event obligations for the 2021 season.

As a result, the provisional cut-off position is now 121st, with 11 additions set to be included in a new top 110 from the Race to Dubai being recognised for the 2022 DP World Tour.

While Drysdale will be aiming to get the job done himself, he will not lose his membership no matter the outcome this week.

Following the Tournament Committee decision in June because of continued disruption to the 2021 schedule caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, no current ranked member will lose their membership.

Players finishing outside the top 121 this season will be re-ranked based on the 2021 Race to Dubai, but with “safety nets” established within the structure to restrict movement downwards within the category system.

In addition, because of the continued impact of the pandemic, any player who missed their “minimums” in 2021 will be allowed to rejoin the DP World Tour in 2022 with CEO Keith Pelley having waived the ‘Termination of Membership’ Regulation for all members in this situation.

Despite being removed from the Race to Dubai Rankings. Garcia and Reed have been granted a special exemption by Pelley for next week’s season-ending DP World Tour Championship Dubai.

Garcia, who was 43rd in the standings, will definitely play but the exemption for Reed, who was previously ranked 49t, is dependent on his accumulated points total being greater than the points of the last placed player to qualify at the conclusion of the AVIV Dubai Championship.

The cut off for the DP World Tour Championship remains at 51st place with Will Zalatoris ‘in addition’ as a top 50 OWGR Affiliate Member.

