Duddingston's David Miller, Connor Scott, Jamie Duguid and Allyn Dick celebrate winning the 123rd Evening News Dispatch Trophy with team manager Gordon Milligan and Gary Thomson, who also played earlier in the week at the Braids. Picture: National World.

In a strong westerly wind at the Capital venue, Duddingston recorded a 4&2 victory over the double foursome against three-time winners Heriot’s.

Allyn Dick and Jamie Duguid finished six up at the front against Sam Hall and Steven Sinclair, with David Miller and Connor Scott losing two down at the back to Stuart Langlands and Scott Dickson.

The success, which added to Duddingston’s record ten victories in the Edinburgh Summer League, was well deserved following earlier wins over Turnhouse, Silverknowes, Hailes, Dalmahoy and Murrayfield.

Players representing Heriot's Quad and Heriots pictured with the Dispatch Trophy before their semi-final meeting at the Braids. Picture: National World.

“It’s been a great week and it’s a special feeling to win at the Braids, where, like the West Links at North Berwick, anything can happen over the final few holes,” said Duddingston team manager Gordon Milligan.

Gary Thomson, who played in two of the matches, and Ben Alexander, who played in one of them, were part of Duddingston’s six-man squad for the event. “We had a talented bunch of players, but it was more about the team spirit we have,” added Milligan.

It was Dick’s sixth success in the tournament, having already picked up five gold medals with Carrickvale, while Miller was a member of a winning Carrick Knowe team in 2004.

Earlier, Langlands holed a tricky 15-footer on the last green to send Heriot’s through to the final at the expense of holders Heriot’s Quad.

On a sunny but breezy morning, three-time winners Heriot’s edged a tight tussle to set up a trophy decider with Duddingston after they beat Murrayfield 6&5 in the other semi-final.

In the front match in the all-Heriot’s clash, Hall and Sinclair won two of the last three holes to finish two up against Innes Christie and Dave Campbell.

After the 16th and 17th holes had been exchanged in the back match, John Archibald and Scott Johnston headed to the last one up on Langlands and Dickson.

Wishing his partner had left their second shot short of the hole instead of going just off the back edge, Dickson left his putt well short and it looked as though a trip down the 19th could be on the cards.

But, watched by a crowd that included Heriot’s old boys Bob Kilgour and Keith Ewart, Langlands knocked in his putt for a match-winning par.

“Awesome,” said the Ratho Park player of how it had felt in the first-ever tie between two Heriot’s teams in the historic tournament, which is now staged in association with Edinburgh Leisure. “It was a really good game and we are delighted to be through to the final.”

In picking up bronze medals on this occasion, both Christie and Johnston completed a full set of medals in the event.

In the other semi-final, Duddingston finished three up in both games against Murrayfield.

“We got off to a quick start, winning the first three holes and sort of managed it all the way through,” said Dick.

In a nip and tuck affair, Miller and Scott were up early then down after making a “couple of mistakes” but were also pleased to get the job done. We did what we had to in the wind,” said Scott.

While disappointed to go out, it was a first medal in the event for Murrayfield, who only played for the first time in 2017, after being represented over the course of the week by Lloyd Dunlop, Harry Hawthorn, Stuart Thurlow, Archie Wyatt and Grant Edkins and supported every step of the way by Stevie Anderson.

Semi-finals

Duddingston (Jamie Duguid and Allyn Dick 3; David Miller and Connor Scott 3); Murrayfield (Grant Adkins and Lloyd Dunlop 0; Stuart Thurlow and Archie Wyatt 0).

Duddingston won 6&5

Heriot’s Quad (Innes Christie and Dave Campbell 0; John Archibald and Scott Johnston 1); Heriot’s (Sam Hall and Steven Sinclair 2; Stuart Langlands and Scott Dickson 0),

Heriot’s won by one hole

Final

Duddingston (Jamie Duguid and Allyn Dick 6; David Miller and Connor Scott 0); Heriot’s (Sam Hall and Steven Sinclair 0; Stuart Langlands and Scott Dickson 2).

