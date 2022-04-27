Dispatch Trophy entry deadline extended

Mortonhall team members, from left, Alex Main, Graeme Clark, Steven Scott, Ian Dickson and Duncan Hamilton show off the Dispatch Trophy after a successful defence at the Braids in 2019. Pic: Ian Georgeson

Clubs now have until Monday, 9 May to sign up for the historic four-player team event, which is taking place at The Braids and will start on either 4 or 5 June depending on the final total.

Mortonhall, the winners in both 2018 and 2019, are among the entries so far, as are Tantallon and Royal Burgess, the beaten finalists in those respective years.

Kingsknowe club Hailes have three teams entered, while loyal-supporting schools’ sides George Heriots, Watsonian and Stewart’s Melville will all be represented as well.

Edinburgh Thistle and Harrison will be trying to make local knowledge count at The Braids, while others set to go in the draw include BBT, Craigmillar Park, Westermont, Merchants, Turnhouse, Murrayfield, Kilgour Wealth Management, Kilgour Property Management, Bank of Scotland, Dunbar Castle and Silverknowes.

“We are delighted that the event can be held again and hopefully clubs in and around Edinburgh will be eager to be represented at the Braids in early June,” said David Atkinson, Edinburgh Leisure’s Golf and Grounds Maintenance manager.

Ian Dickson played in both of Mortonhall’s triumphant teams. He said: “It’s exciting that the Dispatch Trophy is going ahead in 2022. Mortonhall will be very proud to be defending the prestigious trophy and looking to build on their previous successes.”