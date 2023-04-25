Kenny Craigie joined forces with his son Matthew to pick up his first Dispatch Trophy as part of Edinburgh Leisure's team in the 2022 event at the Braids. Picture: National World.

This year’s event starts on 20 May and runs through until 27 May, with Craigie already counting down the days for the latest edition of the historic team tournament at the Braids.

He’s not only played in the event for 25 years but also been part of the Edinburgh Leisure team running it in recent years.

It was a dream come true, therefore, when he picked up a medal for the first team last year after getting to the semi-finals as part of an Edinburgh Leisure quartet that also included his son, Matthew.

“It was amazing to get a medal after 25 years of playing in the Dispatch,” said Craigie, Edinburgh Leisure’s longest-serving golf club starters.

After making it to the last eight for the second year running in 2022, an Edinburgh Leisure team that also contained Matthew Harper and Robert Brown upset the odds by beating a strong Murrayfield team.

They then lost to back-to-back winners Mortonhall in the semi-finals before Heriots Quad eventually lifted the trophy at the end of another great week.

“Some of the highlights for me over the years include beating strong Watsonians and Lochend teams playing for Portobello,” added Craigie.

“Last year, beating Murrayfield and Silverknowes Over-50s was also some achievement and having my son Matthew in the team made it more special,