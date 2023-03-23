Heriot's Quad players Dave Campbell, Innes Christie, John Archibald and Scott Johnston won last year's Dispatch Trophy at the Braids. Picture: Scott Louden.

Last year’s tournament was held a little bit later than normal, which meant it clashed with some of the club championships at Capital clubs.

But it’s back where it belongs on the schedule as it takes place this year on May 20, 21, 23, 25 and 27.

The 2022 event was won by Heriot’s Quad as a team comprising Dave Campbell, Innes Christie, John Archibald and Scott Johnston beat hat-trick seeking Mortonhall in the final.

John Liddel was involved in the earlier rounds as the Heriot’s Quad name was etched on the historic trophy for the first time.

“It’s been so long, I had almost forgotten that we were still the holders,” joked Archibald, who, along with Cambell, was also part of a triumphant George Heriot’s FP team in 2017.

“Competing in, never mind winning, the Dispatch Trophy is something I look forward to every year since I started playing in it in 1975.

“I remember back when I first won it with Westermont when I got a hole in one at the 17th hole to knock out Crags in the semi final and the look of pure disbelief in Mark Timmins’ face has never left me.

“Also, the crowd around the green must have numbered around 200, with Merchants and Prestonfield being among the best two supported in the field.

“Those days of huge support has sadly dwindled but the tournament still maintains a huge attraction to many Lothians golfers, many of whom have never felt the euphoria that comes with winning the grand old trophy.”

The event is once again being run by Edinburgh Leisure and Archibald, one of the tournament’s biggest fans, is hoping the return to the normal dates can help attract a bigger entry.

“It would be great to see the old tradition of pub teams, office teams, street/area teams and non- course owning clubs making the effort to enter teams again,” he added.

“These teams were the backbone of the Dispatch and, with the addition now of course-owning clubs and a bit of hard selling, we will surely push the numbers back up to a reasonable level.”