Rescheduled final day sees John Archibald heading to Braids after major surgery in May

Four months after thinking he’d be missing out on playing in the Dispatch Trophy for just the second time in 49 years, John Archibald is heading back to the Braids this weekend chasing a fifth win in the historic event.

Due to bad weather at the end of May, the 124th edition was halted at the quarter-final stage, meaning a plan B was required by the organisers to get it completed.

Due to a full summer schedule, that meant allowing the teams still standing to arrange suitable dates for the quarter-finals but 28 September being earmarked for both the semi–finals and final.

John Archibald, pictured celebrating a win with Heriot's Quad in 2022, has been drafted into the Heriot's FP side for Saturday's 124th Dispatch Trophy conclusion. Picture: National World

Heriot’s FP and Baberton club Riccarton were the first two teams to progress after beating Hailes A and Harrison 21 respectively.

Then, on Thursday night, defending champions Duddingston and six-time winners Silverknowes also made it through with wins over Bass Rock and Turnhouse.

It means that Duddingston will take on Heriot’s FP while Riccarton will be up against Silverknowes in Saturday morning’s semi-finals, which start at 8am.

Due to an unfortunate clash with The Grafton Morrish, one of the top FP events which is taking place in Norfolk, Heriot’s will not be represented this weekend by Sam Hall, Steven Sinclair, Stuart Langlands and Scott Dickson.

Instead, the 2017 winners will have Dispatch Trophy stalwart Archibald joining forces with John Liddel, Roddy Stevenson and James Cameron in the Edinburgh Leisure-run event.

“Having had major surgery in May for Prostate Cancer it is great to just be playing golf never mind playing in the Dispatch Trophy yet again,” said Archibald.

“I thought my chance this year, my 49th with one exception when I broke my ankle playing Zico on the wing with the kids had gone.

“But there you go. The big hitters are down in Norfolk playing in the Grafton Morrish, having just won the Queen Elizabeth Trophy at the weekend.

“It means the old shorties will try and play their part in the Dispatch, using gray hairs and as much cunning and guile as possible, although there is not much hair left between us!”