Double delight for Craigmillar Park junior Daniel Hogg

Craigmillar Park's Daniel Hogg with his trophy after topping one of the Stephen Gallacher Foundation Order of Merit tables this season. Picture: SGF

The first one came in the Alfred Dunhill Links Schools’ Challenge at Carnoustie, where the James Gillespie High pupil carded a one-over 69 on the Buddon Course to share top spot in the scratch section.

Hogg then posted the best round of the day - a 75 - in the Stephen Gallacher Foundation Finals Day at Castle Park as he came out on top in the under-14 boys’ order of merit.

Sixty boys and girls took part in that event in East Lothian, with Louise Martin (U14 Girls), Joshua McIlwaine (U12 Boys), Harry Mody (U10 Mixed), Rory Muir (U14 Boys’ Handicap) and Eilidh Kilpatrick (U14 Girls’ handicap) also topping their respective points tables at the end of the campaign.