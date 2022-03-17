Double joy for in-form Joe Bryce at Troon Portland and Liberton

The first success came as he teamed up with his fellow Bathgate Golf Club pro Ross Callan to land the spoils in a PGA in Scotland Winter Fourball event at Troon Portland.

The duo carded a 12-under-par 60 at the Ayrshire venue to win by a shot from Scottish PGA champion Graham Fox and Stuart Williamson.

Under his own steam, Bryce then landed the Alliance Trophy in the latest Edinburgh & East of Scotland Alliance event in Edinburgh.

Bathgate duo Ross Callan and Joe Bryce celebrate after winning the PGA in Scotland Winter Fourball event at Troon Portland. Picture: PGA in Scotland

The former Craigmillar Park Open winner carded scratch 63 at the Capital course to win by a shot from amateur Graham Bell in a Bathgate 1-2.

The handicap honours were shared by Musselburgh’s Bill Fleming and Alastair Alexander from Broomieknowe on 64.

Other East Alliance winners so far this year have been Danny Airens (Falkirk Tryst), Mike Veitch (Innerleithen), Kenny Anderson (Shotts) and Bill Fleming (Musselburgh).

Airens picked up the Professional’s Trophy at the Glen, where he pipped Kingsknowe’s Donny Munro on a countback after a tie on 71.

Former PGA champion Andrew Oldcorn (Ratho Park) and Liberton’s Craig Sturgeon shared the scratch spoils at the North Berwick venue with matching 70s.

Leitch landed the Pitreavie Trophy at Longniddry by three shots with a 64, while Bell also had the best scratch score in East Lothian by two shots with his 65.

Anderson’s win came at Eyemouth, where he claimed The Berwickshire Trophy with a net 71, which was witnessed by his son Ian, the Shotts professional.

Bryce shared the top scratch prize on the Berwickshire coast with Longniddry duo David Connolly and Duncan Martin as they all carded level-par 72s.

It was a case of Gullane glory for Fleming as he shot a net 63 on No 3 to win the John Glen Trophy in an event that saw West Lothian’s Andrew Benson card the top scratch score with a four-under 63.

Next up is a visit to Falkirk Tryst on Wednesday, when it’s the last chance for players to secure a spot on the season-ending championship over Gullane No 2 at the end of the month.

Callan (601 points) leads the way in the scratch standings from David Thomson (565.5), Bell (528.5), Munro (517.5) and Rob Paterson (491.5).

In the handicap table, Toby Bailey is out in front on 154 points, with Fraser Smith (150.5), Munro (144), Fleming (128) and Thomson (118.5) leading the chase.

On a sad note, former secretary/treasurer Keith Liddle passed away peacefully earlier this month at the Western General Hospital.

