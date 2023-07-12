The Scottish No 1 will have three-time major winner Jordan Spieth and European Ryder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood for company for the first 36 holes at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian.

The trio are out at 8.10am in Thursday’s opening round, starting at the tenth behind the marquee group of defending champion Xander Schauffele, world No 3 Rory McIlroy and two-time major winner Justin Thomas.

In an event featuring eight home players, David Law has been handed the honour of hitting the opening shot from the first tee, setting out at 7.15am along with Australian Aaron Badeley and Englishman Matthew Baldwin.

Bob MacIntyre smiles during a press conference prior to the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.

Scott Jamieson is next among the Scots to step into action when he tees off at 8.43am alongside Korean C.T. Pan and Sean Crocker, an American who plays on the DP World Tour.

Before the big guns head out from the tenth, Renaissance Club-based Richie Ramsay will get his event underway at 7.26am in a group with Australian Lucas Herbert and Thomas Detry of Belgium.

Then, just over an hour later, Ewen Ferguson heads out with Korean No 1 Sungjae Im and Thriston Lawrence, the South African who recently won the BMW International Open in Munich.

In the afternoon wave, Grant Forrest, another player who is also based at this week’s venue, heads out at 1.47pm from the first with American Kurt Kitayama and Korean Tom Kim, last year’s second and third respectively.

At the tenth, meanwhile, Calum Hill tees off at 1.25pm with South African Erik Van Rooyen and England’s Ross Fisher, two groups ahead of Connor Syme, who is out with former PGA champion Jimmy Walker and his fellow American Patrick Rodgers

In the marquee group in the afternoon, world No 1 Scottie Scheffler has fifth-ranked Viktor Hovland and 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry for company in a group teeing off at 1.14pm.