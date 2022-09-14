Duddingston delight after tenth Summer League title triumph

Duddingston's players and team officials celebrate a successful title defence and tenth triumph in the Edinburgh Summer League.

This season’s campaign concluded at Glencorse, where the defending champions triumphed 5.5-3.5 over the 2018 winners.

“They were very sporting in defeat,” said Duddingston team manager Gordon Milligan in praising a well-supported Turnhouse team.

“Early on, it was not looking good for us, however we have a great desire and determination in the team to win and managed to turn things around.”

In the first four matches, Turnhouse were ahead in three of them on the front nine, with Allyn Dick the only Duddingston player to hold an advantage.

Up against 2022 MVP Kyle Wilson, Dick went on to record a one-hole victory after his opponent was unable to convert a birdie chance at the last.

As Duddingston front guard rallied over the final holes, Jamie Duguid, who had been two down early on, was one up playing the par 3-17th.

With both players missing the green, Mark Napier played a great pitch that was conceded and, with Duguid missing his putt for the halve, it was square playing the last.

At this point, the 18th tee had become the area where a large crowd had congregated and, after both players hit good drives, it was Duiguid this time who played a majestic chip that ended up stone dead.

Napier left himself above the hole with his chip but, to his credit, confidently holed it for the halve and the points were shared in that one.

Craig Pirie had fought back against Steven Armstrong, meaning the third match in a row headed down the 18th. Pirie had the more difficult chip and failed to get up and down, but the experienced Armstrong did, meaning it was tied at 1.5-1.5.

With Ben Alexander three putting the 15th, Ricky Moffat found himself two up with three to play. Alexander then pitched in at 16th for a birdie-3 before the 17th was halved as Moffat made a great up and down.

As another match headed down the last, Alexander was favourite after his drive had just finished short of the green.

Olly McCrone played solid golf in defeating Andy Fairbairn 5&4, but, almost in a flash, three matches all concluded in Duddingston’s favour as Scott Dickson, Derrick Williams and Gary Thomson came out on top against Colin Davidson, Rob McCraw and Craig Docherty respectively.

Which meant that, if Alexander won the last, Duddingston would be the champions again and he pitched dead to close the match out with a birdie.

In the final match, which had been tight all the way, Duddingston stalwart Davie Miller and Keith Watt agreed that an amicable halve was in order once they heard that the overall outcome had been decided.

“It’s been another great season for us,” declared Miller. “The team atmosphere is excellent - a really good buzz. I’ve played Summer League for Duddie for 20-plus years now and it’s the strongest team I’ve played in.”