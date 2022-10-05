Duddingston do the double for second year in a row
Duddingston did the double for the second year in a row as the Edinburgh Summer League champions also won the Inter-Cities Cup.
In a repeat of the 2021 final, the Capital club beat Boundary Bell winners Glasgow Golf Club 5.5-3.5 in a thrilling tussle at Turnhouse.
Victories from Jamie Duguid, Ben Alexander, Derrick Williams and Allyn Dick, coupled with a halved match involving Gary Thomson, meant it was down to the last match out on the course.
That involved David Miller and, not for the first time, the former Lothians champion emerged as Duddingston’s hero. He was three down to Cliff Barrowman after 11 holes but, showing his renowned battling qualities, Miller played the next four holes in three under par and went on to win 2&1.
It was Duddingston’s third title triumph since the competition started in 2005.
“It's been another successful year for the team,” said manager Gordon Milligan.”There is a strong desire now to chase the treble treble and I know the boys will give it their best shot next season.”