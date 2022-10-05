Duddingston do the double for second year in a row

In a repeat of the 2021 final, the Capital club beat Boundary Bell winners Glasgow Golf Club 5.5-3.5 in a thrilling tussle at Turnhouse.

Victories from Jamie Duguid, Ben Alexander, Derrick Williams and Allyn Dick, coupled with a halved match involving Gary Thomson, meant it was down to the last match out on the course.

That involved David Miller and, not for the first time, the former Lothians champion emerged as Duddingston’s hero. He was three down to Cliff Barrowman after 11 holes but, showing his renowned battling qualities, Miller played the next four holes in three under par and went on to win 2&1.

Duddingston team captain David Miller, left, receiving the Inter Cities Trophy from tournament organiser Ian McDonald

It was Duddingston’s third title triumph since the competition started in 2005.