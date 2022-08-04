Duddingston on course for Summer League title defence

They will entertain Newbattle in the last eight after winning seven out of eight matches in the group stage to top their section by two points from Craigielaw.
That has left Craigielaw facing a trip to near-neighbours Longniddry, winners of their section by a point from Newbattle and Kingsknowe, who were pipped for second spot on ‘goal’ difference.
It’s another local derby as Bruntsfield Links, who won eight matches out of ten to pip Ratho Park, host Royal Burgess.
As is the case on the west of the city as Turnhouse, who topped their group by a point - Royal Burgess pipped Musselburgh in that one on ‘goal’ difference - take on Ratho Park.
In the MVP stakes, Kyle Wilson has picked up 31 points from ten matches for Turnhouse, with Craigmillar Park’s Grant Fleming taking one less in nine matches