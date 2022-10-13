Dunbar delight for Oliver Mukherjee and Harry Williamson

Gullane's Oliver Mukherjee celebrates after winning the scratch event in the Stephen Gallacher Foundation Race to Dunbar Final. Picture: SGF

In windswept conditions at the East Lothian venue, Mukherjee once again showed his class, having become the youngest-ever Scottish Amateur champion earlier in the year.

He carded a five-under-par 66 to get his hands on the Scratch Trophy as he claimed a five-shot success over Dominic McGlinchey from The Renaissance Club.

Mukherjee’s brother, Sam, finished third on 72, with Jake Johnston (Royal Burgess) and the host club’s Callum Kenneally sharing fourth spot on 73.

Swanston's Harry Williamson won the Handicap Trophy in the Stephen Gallacher Foundation Race to Dunbar Final. Picture: SGF

In a tighter contest, Williamson won the Handicap Trophy with a net 70, pipping Liam Davidson from Turnhouse by a shot.

Three players - Ethan Robertson (Prestonfield), Fraser Walters (Gullane) and Hayden Fowler (Bathgate) - all finished on 74.