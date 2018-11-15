Duncan Stewart misses out on European Tour return by one shot

Kirkliston-based Duncan Stewart admitted he’d been left “gutted” after missing out on a return to the European Tour next season by a single shot.

Stewart was inside a card-winning position at the Qualifying School at Lumine Golf in Spain after covering his opening 13 holes in the final round in three-under.

But, after dropping a shot at the 14th, he then closed with four par to come up agonisingly short at the Tarragona venue.

“I gave it my all today and a absolutely gutted to come up one shot short over 108 holes,” admitted Stewart, who is attached to Turnhouse.

Left instead facing a campaign on the Challenge Tour, he added: “Here’s to a great 2019, so I can avoid the dreaded Qualifying School.”

Three-time tour winner Marc Warren was among the 27 players to secure cards, finishing 19th on 17-under to take the number of Scots on the circuit to 11 in 2019 .

Meanwhile, Euan McIntosh is tied for 30th heading into the final round of his Champions Tour Qualifying School first-stage event in Florida.

McIntosh, another Turnhouse man and playing as an amateur, carded a one-under 71, dropping his only shot of the day at the last, for a two-under total at the Eaglebrooke Club in Lakeland.