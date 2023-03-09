The 20 East Lothian Junior League players involved in the trip to North Carolina pictured by the 18th green at the Mid Pines course at Pinehurst. Picture: East Lothian Junior League

Twenty players were in the party representing the East Lothian Junior League on what has become an annual trip to Pinehurst, one of the top golf resorts in the world.

The group enjoyed rounds at Mid Pines, Pine Needles, Forest Creek South, Pinehurst No 4, Pinehurst No. 8, and at Longleaf, which is the home of the U.S. Kids Golf organisation, one of the league’s sponsors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also played at the nine-hole Cradle course, where Scott Porteous of Longniddry had a hole-in-one.

In addition to Porteous, Ava Simon, Struan Murdoch, Robbie Landles, Connor McCarthy, Adam Macdonald, Daniel Moos, Sean Gallacher, Adam Nichol, Harry Dunkinson and Andrew Irvine made the trip.

So, too, did Jackson Gray, Ben Churn, Evie McCallum, Ellie Bent and Molly Chapman, Robin Witt, Jack Collingswood, Charlie Cuthbert and Ben Austin.

The group were accompanied by five volunteers, all current or recent junior convenors in East Lothian in Shona Paton (Gifford), Gareth Jack (Longniddry), Steve Austin (Haddington), Helen and Stuart Findlay (both Royal Musselburgh).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trip was organised by the East Lothian Junior League’s secretary and treasurer, David Warren, a North Berwick member who is an overseas member of Pine Needles and Mid Pines.