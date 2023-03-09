News you can trust since 1873
East Lothian juniors enjoy 'trip of a lifetime' to North Carolina

A group of young East Lothian golfers received the perfect preparation for the new season after enjoying a dream ten-day trip to North Carolina.

Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
The 20 East Lothian Junior League players involved in the trip to North Carolina pictured by the 18th green at the Mid Pines course at Pinehurst. Picture: East Lothian Junior League
Twenty players were in the party representing the East Lothian Junior League on what has become an annual trip to Pinehurst, one of the top golf resorts in the world.

The group enjoyed rounds at Mid Pines, Pine Needles, Forest Creek South, Pinehurst No 4, Pinehurst No. 8, and at Longleaf, which is the home of the U.S. Kids Golf organisation, one of the league’s sponsors.

They also played at the nine-hole Cradle course, where Scott Porteous of Longniddry had a hole-in-one.

In addition to Porteous, Ava Simon, Struan Murdoch, Robbie Landles, Connor McCarthy, Adam Macdonald, Daniel Moos, Sean Gallacher, Adam Nichol, Harry Dunkinson and Andrew Irvine made the trip.

So, too, did Jackson Gray, Ben Churn, Evie McCallum, Ellie Bent and Molly Chapman, Robin Witt, Jack Collingswood, Charlie Cuthbert and Ben Austin.

The group were accompanied by five volunteers, all current or recent junior convenors in East Lothian in Shona Paton (Gifford), Gareth Jack (Longniddry), Steve Austin (Haddington), Helen and Stuart Findlay (both Royal Musselburgh).

The trip was organised by the East Lothian Junior League’s secretary and treasurer, David Warren, a North Berwick member who is an overseas member of Pine Needles and Mid Pines.

“It was my great pleasure to lead such a fine group of young players,” said Warren. “They truly had a trip of a lifetime and returned home with fresh views perhaps, on what is possible in this great game called golf.”

