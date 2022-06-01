East Lothian return for U.S Kids Golf event

The U.S Kids Golf European Championship is the largest golf tournament of its kind across the continent.

More than 500 junior golfers from five to 18 have been in action this week at Craigielaw, Glen, Longnidrry, Musselburgh and Royal Musselburgh.

No less 46 countries are being represented, with the farthest talent traveling more than 7,000 miles from Santiago in Chile to compete in the prestigious tournament.

Competitors from around the world are teeing up at five East Lothian courses this week in the U.S Kids Golf European Championship

Chris Vonderkall, the event’s vice president, said: “We are ecstatic to be back in East Lothian after being unable to hold the competition the past number of years.

“There has been a big surge in interest in golf through the pandemic, it is really a huge gesture that the clubs are so enthusiastic about hosting the tournament.