Elite young golf stars return to Scotland

Seven of East Lothian’s finest golf courses play host to Europe’s largest and most prestigious junior golfing event, with the first tee off taking place this weekend ahead of a packed schedule.

The U.S. Kids Golf 15th annual European Championship sees 532 young stars from 55 countries, including as far afield as Paraguay, Indonesia, and South Africa, take part in five days of fiercely competitive golf, across 16 age groups, with ages five-18.

A celebration of golf, the first event tees off on Sunday (May 26) with a Parent/Child event at Winterfield, before three days of the world-ranking recognised European Championships across five courses.

Qualifying boys and girls in the 11-14 year age groups will also be selected to play in the prestigious Van Horn Cup, taking place for the first time at North Berwick Golf Club.

U.S. Kids Golf events are widely viewed as a pathway for the world’s best golfing talents, with alumni including current world number one, Scottie Scheffler as well as Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Young and Patrick Reed.

Chris Vonderkall, vice-president of tournaments said: “Each and every year we make incredible storylines. With a field packed with talent from all around the world, 2024 holds great promise.

“The East Lothian courses and the wider community has always been so welcoming and supportive – and we are delighted to be back.

“We’re across seven different courses this year, giving youngsters the opportunity to sample some of the best links golf in the world, in truly historic settings. We can’t wait to get started.”

There is a significant amount of local interest with the Great Britain fielding the most players, followed by the United States, France and India.

Local interest is guaranteed with 20 Scottish Golfers, including Freddie Bradley, an 11-year-old from Gullane and Stella Walters from Aberlady, who make up the East Lothian contingent.

Six returning champions, from Great Britain, Belgium, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Canada and France will bid to replicate last year’s success. Among those are Riviera Lindholm, an 11 year old from Toronto, who is joined this year by her two sisters, London and Soleil.

The 2024 Championship Courses consist of: Craigielaw Golf Club, Glen Golf Club, Longniddry Golf Club, Royal Musselburgh Golf Club, The Musselburgh Golf Club and North Berwick Golf Club.

U.S. Kids Golf Foundation was founded in 1996. Its mission is to help kids have fun learning the lifelong game golf and encourage family interaction that builds lasting memories.

The Foundation hosts 18 additional International Championships, including the Indian Championship, Venice Open and Irish Open.

Launching its first tournament in 2000, U.S. Kids Golf Foundation now runs more than 2200 events each year including the prestigious World Championship at Pinehurst.