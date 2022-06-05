Family affair for Steven and Nathan McCulloch in 121st Dispatch Trophy

As the 121st staging of the event got underway in an easterly breeze high above the capital, the McCullochs created a rare occurrence in their second-round match against Westermont.

“I was delighted to get the chance to play with him,” said 56-year-old Steven, who has competed in the Golfclubs4cash-sponsored event for 35 years, of teaming up with 22-year-old Nathan.

They finished five up at the front while Alan Mackay and Gary Malone were four up at the rear in bringing Westermont’s return to the event to an early end.

Referring to Mackay, Nathan said: “I was on ‘Aldo’s’ bag the last time Hailes won the Dispatch and you definitely learn from watching these guys up here.

“It’s different when you then find yourself in that position, though, and this was my first time playing in it.”

Hailes is a club within Kingsknowe and, as always, there to see their teams teeing off was Graham Ewart, a member of the capital club for more than 70 years.

“He’s at everything and is ‘Mr Kingsknowe’,” said Mackay of the former Scottish Golf President, who illustrated his brilliant support by heading off to take in two junior events at the club later in the day.

Hailes B had already received a bye into Tuesday’s second round in the Edinburgh Leisure-run event and, though unable to make it three out of three, Hailes C certainly went down fighting against Mortonhall.

Bidding to complete a historic hat-trick of title triumphs, Mortonhall had to dig deep but, as Ian Dickson was quick to point out, “we avoided a Hail-es storm!”

It was a good opening day for Silverknowes as three of their four teams in action all won, joining Granton Golfing Society in the third round following their bye.

Against the strongest Silverknowes side, George Heriot’s FP’s Steven Sinclair, albeit with the wind at his back, drew gasps of disbelief after hitting the 12th green from the tee with a 2-iron.

“That made me feel like Old Father Time,” admitted Keith Reilly after joining both Silverknowes 50+ and Silverknowes Young Team in progressing.

The Young Team’s front pair of Liam Stewart and Ian Leadbetter went 2-2 - eagle-birdie - at the 12th and 13th before Jack Carlin, who was playing at the rear with Aidan Renton, chipped it stiff for a match-winning birdie at the 19th.

In the final game of the day, Gregor Drummond sealed a Royal Burgess win over Tantallon A in style by pitching in for an eagle-2 at the 16th, where the flag was right at the back of the green.

Admitting he’d found it funny that Ian Jeffrey, the Royal Burgess team manager had gone off to check on what was happening in the front match, Drummond joked: “After watching me hack to round, he missed my one good shot!”

Harrison recovered from being three down at the turn to beat Merchants, while Craigmillar Park and Murrayfield were both big winners against Edinburgh Western and Colinton Mains respectively.

Making up the last 16 are Kilgour Wealth Management, Edinburgh Leisure, Harrison B and Heriot’s Quad.

