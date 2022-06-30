During its visit to Edinburgh, the Claret Jug will be on display at The Royal Yacht Britannia. The iconic trophy will be reunited with golfer Paul Lawrie, who won The Open in 1999, during a media photo call on the afternoon of Monday, July 4.

The morning before, on Sunday, July 3, the trophy will visit Swanston Golf Club. Here, children will take part in coaching sessions, with the Claret Jug on display to ensure a once-in-a-lifetime photo opportunities for Scotland’s future golfing champions.

The Claret Jug will also be displayed at HSBC on Hanover Street on Tuesday, July 5. The public, customers and staff will be able to follow in the footsteps of famous golfers like Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jack Nicklaus and Sir Nick Faldo by getting up close to one of sport’s most recognised prizes.

The final part of the Edinburgh leg will see the Claret Jug take up residence at Edinburgh’s City Art Centre on Wednesday 6 July, where it will again be open to the public for an unforgettable photo opportunity.

Commenting on the Claret Jug’s visit to Edinburgh, Paul Lawrie said: “Winning The Open in 1999 and getting my hands on the Claret Jug was my greatest success as a golfer so I’m thrilled that The Claret Jug is coming to the capital and that the people of Edinburgh will get plenty of opportunity to share in the magic of the old trophy. The 150th Open Claret Jug Tour, in partnership with HSBC, will give fans in Edinburgh a unique chance of getting up close to the legendary trophy and is a fitting way to celebrate the landmark of The 150th Open.”

The 150th Open Claret Jug Tour has visited seven cities across the UK and Ireland including Belfast, Dublin, Manchester, London, Leeds, Liverpool and Birmingham. After its trip to Edinburgh, it will travel on to St Andrews for the final leg of the tour on Sunday, July 10.