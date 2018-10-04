Former Hibs duo strike sponsorship deal at Turnhouse

Turnhouse Golf Club has scored a sponsorship success after securing a deal with the two former Hibs players.

Former Easter Road duo Chris Jackson and Steve Cowan are backing the Capital club through Jackson Financial Management Limited, a partner practice of St. James’s Place Wealth Management. The company will offer comprehensive financial planning to the club’s members, staff and sponsors through the provision of tailored, face-to-face advice.

“We are pleased to be associated with such a respectable golf club like Turnhouse and hope that the partnership will prove beneficial to both parties over the coming months ahead,” said Jackson.

On the course, Turnhouse flying the Edinburgh flag against Glasgow champions Cathkin Braes in the Inter Cities Cup at Musselburgh on Sunday.