Fraser Mann's GEM of a year - on and off course!
Former Musselburgh pro Fraser Mann landed a sweet success on the golf course, helped by the swing aid he’s now sending all around the world.
He’s the newly-crowned Scottish Alliance champion, having landed that title at Monifieth Links, where he beat Pumpherston amateur David Thomson in a play-off after they tied on three-under 210 totals after 54 holes.“I first played in the Scottish Alliance Championship in 1979 and I think I was runner up to John McTear at Lossiemouth in 1989,” said Mann. “So, after 43 years of trying, I managed to get over the winning line!
“This win alongside my fourth place and top Super Seniors spot in the British Par 3 Championship in August has made it a very memorable golfing year.”
He added: “Folllowing its launch, sales of my golf swing aid, the GEM, have spread into 47 different countries. It sounds a bit corny, but I certainly have been practising what I preach and use the GEM everyday everywhere!”