He’s the newly-crowned Scottish Alliance champion, having landed that title at Monifieth Links, where he beat Pumpherston amateur David Thomson in a play-off after they tied on three-under 210 totals after 54 holes.“I first played in the Scottish Alliance Championship in 1979 and I think I was runner up to John McTear at Lossiemouth in 1989,” said Mann. “So, after 43 years of trying, I managed to get over the winning line!