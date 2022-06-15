Freya Russell creates history in Linn Grant-style

As the Swede was creating history by coming out on top in the Scandinavian Mixed on the DP World Tour/Ladies European Tour, Freya Russell was also beating the boys.

She picked up the Bobby Johnston Trophy, a mixed event held as part of the Stephen Gallacher Foundation Trophy and Vase tournaments at Castle Park.

Russell is the first girl to claim that under-16s prize, having also won the girls’ Vase event by a resounding 16 shots with a 227 total.

Royal Troon member Freya Russell with both the Stephen Gallacher Foundation Vase and the Bobby Johnston Trophy at Castle Park. Picture: SGF

“It’s been a nice run,” said the scatch handicap Royal Troon member, having already landed the SGF Masters at Dundonald and Barrie Douglas Foundation Scottish Junior Masters at Strathmore earlier in the year.

Dunbar’s Callum Kenneally won the boys’ Trophy event at Castle Park on 217, finishing six shots clear of second-placed Samuel Mukherjee (Gullane).