Euan McIntosh, the sole Scot in the field, has long-time friend Alan Tait on his bag in the Legends Tour's season-ending MCB Tour Championship in Mauritius this week.

Euan McIntosh, who is flying the Saltire in the Legends Tour’s season-ending MCB Tour Championship on the Indian Ocean island, has Alan Tait on his bag at the Constance Belle Mare Plage Resort.

The pair first met when they went head-to-head as 16-year-olds in the final of the 1986 Scottish Boys’ Championship at Dunbar, where Tait came out on top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We never spoke much that day at Dunbar,” said Tait, laughing. “But, shortly after, we were foursomes partners for Scotland in the European Boys’ Team Championship in Turin and that was really the start of our great friendship.”

Helped by a breakthrough win in Austria earlier in the season, McIntosh heads into the season finale sitting sixth in the Order of Merit points table.

“I can’t wait,” said Tait of being on his compatriot’s bag. “The wee man has had an amazing rookie season and I couldn’t be more proud of him, especially given the fact he more or less gave up the game for 13 or 14 years.

“His comeback to playing elite professional golf has been nothing short of remarkable. I’m not sure people appreciate just how hard he has worked and situations he’s had to overcome to get himself into this position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He so deserves this and, knowing Euan like I do, this is just the beginning. There is so much more to come from him over the next few years.”

Tait is desperate for his friend to do well, adding. “I’ve told Euan I’m not coming out for a holiday and I’ll be working hard to make sure I’m there for him every step of the way. However Euan’s reply was ‘if you’re not having a few beers at night big man, then you’re not coming!’ “He knows me so well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Lawrie, a two-time winner this season, sits third behind South African James Kingston, Brazil’s Adilson da Silva and Welshman Philip Price in the points list.