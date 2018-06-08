Gareth Wright wins Northern Open with birdie at the last

West Linton pro Gareth Wright has added the Northern Open to his impressive haul of Tartan Tour titles after digging deep on a nerve-wracking final day at Nairn Dunbar.

The Edinburgh-based Welshman held off strong challenges from both defending champion Paul O’Hara and Gavin Hay, one of the rising starts on the PGA in Scotland circuit, over the closing 36 holes to secure a £1100 top prize.

“It’s been a brilliant week,” admitted Wright, who led by five shots at halfway but had to hold his nerve to birdie the last to finish a shot ahead of Hay and two in front of O’Hara.

“I played just as well today but holed absolutely nothing for two rounds, it was just tedious on the greens,” he added.

“Apart from the 15th this afternoon, I hit the ball really nicely for four rounds – that was the key. For four rounds my golf was impeccable.”

In a thrilling climax, Hay eagled the last to come home in 32, five-under, as the former Nairn Dunbar assistant pro claimed second spot.

The victory added to Wright’s two Scottish PGA Championships, as well as a host of other notable successes.

“I like this part of the coast and this is a fabulous golf course,” he admitted.