Gemma Dryburgh bounces back after 'five-hole blip'

She finished in a tie for 38th behind Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul in the JTBC Classic presented by Barbasol at Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad.

Dryburgh opened with a five-under 67 to sit just two shots off the lead before quickly moving to seven-under in the second circuit.

After a run of five straight bogeys, she then had to settle for a 76 before jumping back up the leaderboard again with a 68 on Saturday.

Gemma Dryburgh with her caddie during the JTBC Classic presented by Barbasol at Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, California. Picture: Donald Miralle/Getty Images.

In the final round, the Aberdonian was two-under early on before signing off with a level-par 72 to finish alongside AIG Women’s Open champion Anna Nordqvist.

“Today didn't go quite as low as I wanted, but lots of positives,” said Dryburgh, who picked up just under $8,000 for her week’s work.

“Yeah, I feel like my game is in really good shape. Hopefully I can just continue that momentum.”

The 28-year-old hasn’t been able to secure a spot in this week’s opening major of the season, the newly-branded Chevron Championship, meaning her next outing will be in Hawaii for the LOTTE Championship.

“It was disappointing obviously having that five-hole blip in the second round, but I just kind of took confidence from that first round and just went for it, so it was good,” she said.

Asked to expand on those positives, she added: “I think just hitting it well; hitting it a bit longer as well.

“I was playing the course a lot different to how I used to play it, so it was nice to see that distance kind of pay off. I feel like I'm putting well as well, so just lots of good things.”

Thitikul, last year’s runaway LET Race to Costa Del Sol winner, came from six shots behind in the final round to land her maiden LPGA Tour triumph.

After a closing 64 that contained just 24 putts, she beat Dane Nanna Koerstz Madsen, the overnight leader, at the second hole in a play-off.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh’s Gabrlielle MacDonald missed the cut for the third time this year after two rounds in the 80s left her 17 over par at the Joburg Ladies Open.