Genesis Scottish Open: Former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama to join world-class field in East Lothian

They join a stellar line up will includes four of the top five players in the world – Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas.

The tournament at the Renaissance Club near Gullane, from July 7-10, is co-sanctioned by both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour for the first time this season – making it a more attractive proposition for the top players.

Matsuyama made history in 2021 when he became the first male Japanese major champion by winning the Masters – ten years after finishing as low amateur on his debut at Augusta National.The 30-year-old, who is the most successful Japanese PGA Tour member in history, has 17 worldwide wins, most recently at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January, and includes two World Golf Championships. After one previous Scottish Open appearance in 2018, Matsuyama will tee it up at the Renaissance Club for the first time in July.

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan won the Masters in April 2021 and will be teeing up in East Lothian this summer. Picture: Jared Tilton / Getty

He said: “It’s exciting to be playing in this historic event for the first time in four years and making my debut at the Renaissance Club.

“I know that the Genesis Scottish Open has a special spot in the schedule in the week before The Open, and I’m looking forward to the summer in Scotland.”Six-time DP World Tour winner Hatton will make his eighth appearance at the Scottish Open, with his best previous finish coming in 2016 when he finished as runner up to future Ryder Cup team mate Alex Noren at Castle Stuart Golf Links.The 30 year old Englishman – who claimed his fourth Rolex Series title at the 2021 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship – has previously enjoyed success in Scotland, securing back to back Alfred Dunhill Links Championship titles in 2016 and 2017.

Hatton said: “I always enjoy playing in the Scottish Open and would love to go one better than my 2016 result and win a fifth Rolex Series title in July. It’s shaping up to be an exciting two weeks in a row in Scotland with The Open taking place at the Old Course at St Andrews – where I’ve had success in the past – the following week.”