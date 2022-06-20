Genesis Scottish Open to feature all four current major champions

Newly-crowned US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick had already confirmed that he’d be teeing up at The Renaissance Club on 7-10 July.

He’ll join Open champion Collin Morikawa, Masters winner Scottie Scheffler and PGA title-holder Justin Thomas in the $8 million Rolex Series event on the East Lothian coast.

The Scottish Open has a history of attracting strong fields, but this year’s edition, which is being co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour for the first time, is on another level.

Matt Fitzpatrick celebrates his US Open with with caddie Billy Foster. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images.

The line up includes 12 of the top 15 players in the updated world rankings, the odd ones out being Rory McIlroy, who is up to second behind Scheffler, as well as Cameron Smith and Viktor Hovland.

Fitzpatrick finished joint-second in last year’s event at the same venue after losing in a play-off to Australian Min Woo Lee.

The Sheffield man has played in every Scottish Open since 2014, having shot 64 at Gullane in 2018 then carding a 65 the following year at The Renaissance Club.

He’s also looking forward to the 150th Open at St Andrews the following week. “It will be great,” he said of the season’s final major.

“I love playing St. Andrews. It's a great golf course. It's going to be interesting, obviously, with the length and everything."