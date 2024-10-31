Gibson Cup 2024

This annual golf competition held over the Braid Hills golf course was won this year by Sarah Stichbury (Comiston Ladies GC) and Margaret Parr ( Merchants of Edinburgh GC).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gibson Cup was presented in 1907 by the then Lord Provost of Edinburgh, James P Gibson. It was for a competition to be played by ladies over the Braid Hills. It is unique in it is staged by a city ( Edinburgh) rather than a club or national organisation.

Its current form, it is a foursomes competition played over one weekend, normally at the beginning of October each year. A stroke play qualifying round is played on the Saturday with the top four scores qualifying for the knock out match play stages on the Sunday.

This years final saw Sarah and Margaret beat Marie Young and Jenni Ray ( both North Berwick GC) at the first extra hole.