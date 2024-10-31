Gibson Cup 2024

By Margaret Parr
Contributor
Published 31st Oct 2024, 15:56 BST
Updated 31st Oct 2024, 15:58 BST
This annual golf competition held over the Braid Hills golf course was won this year by Sarah Stichbury (Comiston Ladies GC) and Margaret Parr ( Merchants of Edinburgh GC).

The Gibson Cup was presented in 1907 by the then Lord Provost of Edinburgh, James P Gibson. It was for a competition to be played by ladies over the Braid Hills. It is unique in it is staged by a city ( Edinburgh) rather than a club or national organisation.

Its current form, it is a foursomes competition played over one weekend, normally at the beginning of October each year. A stroke play qualifying round is played on the Saturday with the top four scores qualifying for the knock out match play stages on the Sunday.

This years final saw Sarah and Margaret beat Marie Young and Jenni Ray ( both North Berwick GC) at the first extra hole.

