Grant Fleming cards magical 59 at Craigmillar Park

Grant Fleming shows off his card after posting a 59 at Craigmillar Park. Picture: Alan Wright

The 47-year-old, who works as a train conductor, carded an eagle and nine birdies in his sensational effort, which set a new course record at the Capital club.

That had been held by Fifer James White with his 60 in the 2011 Craigmillar Park Open while Fleming’s effort also beat the lowest score by a member, with Kenny Mail having held that honour.

“It was easy,” joked Fleming, who has been a member of the club for three years and now plays off plus three on the back of this incredible score.

It was sparked by an eagle-2 at the second, where he drove the green and rolled in an eight-footer.

He then birdied the sixth, eight and ninth to be out in 30 before adding birdies at the 10th and 12th before making four in a row from 14th as he stormed home in 29.

“I actually didn’t know I was on course for a 59 until the 17th hole and, even then, I thought I needed to finish birdie-birdie,” he said.

“I hit a utility club for my second to the front of the green at 17 but then made a mess of the first putt by leaving it 15 feet short.

Grant Fleming's course-record card, which included an eagle and nine birdies. Picture: Alan Wright

“I managed to hole the next one, though, and, as it turned out, I actually only needed to par the last for a 59 and I managed to do that.

“I had a 62 at Craigmillar Park in the past and shot 61 at Kilspindie, but this is my best score and it’s great to have broken 60.

“With no wind, the conditions were perfect and I was able to take advantage of the greens being fast but not too fast.”

Fleming’s feat adds to his second club championship win earlier this year while he’s also claimed the Castle Park crown on three occasions.

Last year, Scottish international Darren Howie shot a 59, which contained an eagle and nine birdies, at Peebles to beat his own course record by two shots.

