Grant Forrest and Craig Howie off to strong starts in Cazoo Classic at Hillside

Grant Forrest acknowleges the crowd on the 9th green in the first round of the Cazoo Classic at Hillside. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images.

Forrest, who will defend his Hero Open title at Fairmont St Andrews next week, opened with a bogey-free 66, one less than Howie, who carded six birdies in his opening salvo at the Southport venue.

“It was a good start,” said Forrest of his effort. “It has kind of been a while since I have gone out and really started a tournament well, so it was nice to get on the front foot early and play good golf today. I think the worst shot today was on the last hole into the green, but I made four, lots of good stuff in there.”

The 29-year-old has been fighting a hip injury in recent months but feels a spring is beginning to come back in his step.

Craig Howie makes a point to his caddie during day one of the Cazoo Classic in Lancashire. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images.

“It has been a bit of a struggle this year so far, but I just feel things are starting to come together,” he added. “My long game today was the best it has been for a long time.

“I love the course, it gives you so many options off the tees. You can try and be aggressive, but you need to be really accurate if you are, or you can play conservatively and still make birdies.”

Howie, who has produced some solid stuff in his rookie season on the main tour, was equally pleased with his day’s work on the Lancashire coast.

“It was a solid round, didn’t really do a lot wrong, so pretty stress free, which was nice,” said the Peebles player.

Elsewhere, Gemma Dryburgh opened with a level-par in the Amundi Evian Championship, the penultimate women’s major of the season, in France.