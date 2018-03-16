Gullane lay down law to complete league and cup double

Gullane clinched their latest East Lothian Winter League trophy double in style by crushing Craigielaw in this season’s Cup Final.

A 5-0 whitewash at North Berwick secured the prize for Gullane for the sixth time in seven years, having already rewritten the record books with a fifth title triumph on the trot.

It was Craigielaw’s first time in the final and, in fairness, they took three of the five matches to the 17th or beyond.

But, on a day when Gullane’s experience shone through, Ross Thomson, John Clelland, Scott Walker, Stuart Roberts, Mark Dickson, Stephen Marshall, Duncan Low, Alan Smith Greg Houlston and Stuart Menzies formed the triumphant team.

Meanwhile, Fife claimed the crown for the first time since 2012 in the Fife & Lothians Golf Associations Winter League.

After earlier wins over East and West at Craigielaw and Gullane No 2 respectively, the men from the Kingdom signed off with a 4.5-0.5 victory against Mid on home soil at Lundin.

West were runners-up on three points, East were next on two with Mid picking up the wooden spoon on one.

Back on the club front, Liberton won the South East Edinburgh Winter League with Craigmillar Park claiming the junior title.