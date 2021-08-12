Hannah Darling storms into last eight in Girls Amateur at Fulford

Hannah Darling swept into the quarter-finals of the Girls Amateur Championship after producing two impressive displays at Fulford

By Martin Dempster
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 7:32 pm
Updated Thursday, 12th August 2021, 8:47 pm
Broomieknowe's Hannah Darling is through to the last eight in the Girls Amateur Championship at Fulford. Picture: Scottish Golf

Buoyed from being picked for the GB&I Curtis Cup team earlier in the week, the 18-year-old Broomieknowe player was not taken past the 14th hole in comfortable wins over England’s Faye Wheatley (5&4) and Welsh player Darcy Harry (6&5).

“I feel like I did everything well today, even with a few missed chances,” said Darling, who won the inaugural R&A Girls Under-16 Open at the same venue in 2018.

“I was happy enough to get the last-16 tie won pretty early, so it’s an early meal, early to bed and ready for tomorrow.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Darling’s opponent in the last eight is England’s Ava Bates, with the players still standing including Ireland’s Beth Coulter, who beat top see Rachel Gourley 2&1 in the last 16.

In the Boys’ Amateur at Royal Cinque Ports in Kent, Nairn’s Calum Scott, Cameron Adam from Royal Burgess and Blairgowrie’s Gregor Graham are among a posse of Scots through to the last 32.

Alex Turlik (Muckhart), Aidan O’Hagan (Old Ranfurly), Daniel Bullen (Auchterarder), Oliver Mukherjee (Gullane) and Ross Laird (Glenbervie) also progressed, as did US-based Scot Niall Shiels Donegan.

“I had nothing to lose,” said Shiels Donegan, who recovered from being three down early on to beat the second seed, Close House-based Scot Jamie Mann, on the last green.

“I tried to go at every pin I could and thought ‘just don’t lose it because this such a great opportunity’.

“We’re good friends with (caddie) Craig Connelly. He told me to play the course, don’t play the man, and it was a great help.’’

A message from the Editor:

Get a year of unlimited access to all of The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis, exclusive interviews, live blogs, and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today https://www.scotsman.com/subscriptions