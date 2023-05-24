Harry Carruthers, playing for Watsonians, tees off at the first in the third round of the Dispatch Trophy at the Braids. Picture: National World.

In Tuesday night’s third round, for example, Harry Carruthers could have claimed the record for the longest drive ever hit in the historic team tournament and, even allowing for some wind assistance, it was a mighty blow by the Watsonian.

“Harry hit his tee shot 425 yards at the fifth and I know because we even checked it on one of our rangefinders,” reported Andy Hall, who was playing against Carruthers for Bass Rock.

Carruthers, who had former Hibs player Jamie Gullan as his partner, also caught the eye of someone who’s seen his fair share of good ball-strikers over the years in the Lothians.

Sam Hall helped Heriot's win their third-round tie on Tuesay against a Cramond side that included Jim Keggie, who watches his younger opponent tee off at the first. Picture: National World

“I think Harry hits it further than anyone I’ve come across and it doesn’t even look as though he’s trying to batter it miles,” declared Gordon Milligan, who has a foot in two camps as the event reaches the quarter-final stage on Thursday night.

As team manager, he’s delighted to see Duddingston still standing in the club’s first appearance in the tournament, which is now run in association with Edinburgh Leisure.

But, as a Bass Rock member, he is equally pleased that the North Berwick club, having entered for the first time in its 150th anniversary, has also teed up a chance to pull off a dream debut.

Andy Hall, who is in the Bass Rock team, only clapped eyes on the Braids when he played a practice round there last Friday.

“People said it was quirky, which it is as you get the odd bad bounce here and there, but it is so beautiful up here,” said the 54-year-old, who moved to East Lothian from Manchester three years ago after retiring.

Another example of the quality on display in this year’s event was provided by Gullane member Sam Hall as he helped Heriot’s edge past Cramond in the third round.

“Sam hit a 2-iron from 210 yards at the sixth to six feet - one of the best shots I’ve ever seen,” declared Steven Sinclair, his partner in the front pairing, and the Ratho Park player forgot to add it was into a strong westerly wind.

Also being represented by Dunbar duo Stuart Langlands and Scott Dickson, Heriot’s face Bass Rock in the last eight, with the winners taking on either holders Heriot’s Quad or Bank of Scotland in the semi-finals on Saturday morning.

Wearing red trousers in his honour, the Bank of Scotland boys have certainly done Ian Taylor proud so far and one more big performance and they’ll be guaranteed a medal.

Allyn Dick already has five gold ones to his name and, after being part of a successful spell for Carrickvale, he’s gunning for glory again with Duddingston.

But, after making it through on Tuesday night, he was still raving about how Silverknowes pair Keith Reilly and Graeme Robertson had played against them last weekend.

“In all my years playing up here, I’ve never seen anyone be eight-under for 18 holes in foursomes and they were also bogey-free,” said the two-time Lothians champion.

Quarter-finals

4.30pm Duddingston v Dalmahoy

4.50pm Merchants v Murrayfield

5.10pm Heriot’s Quad v Bank of Scotland