Historic Dispatch Trophy set for welcome return in 2022

Mortonhall team members, from left, Alex Main, Graeme Clark, Steven Scott, Ian Dickson and Duncan Hamilton show off the Dispatch Trophy after a successful defence at the Braids in 2019. Pic: Ian Georgeson

Not held for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 121st staging will begin on Saturday, June 4, running through until the next Saturday after following its traditional pattern.

Mortonhall will be the defending champions, having taken the popular team tournament by storm as newcomers.

The Capital club took advantage of the rules being relaxed to enter the event for the first time in 2018 and emerged as worthy winners after beating a Tantallon team in the final.

It was the same story 12 months later as they pipped newcomers Dirleton Castle on the last green in the semi-final before repeating the feat against Royal Burgess in the trophy decider.

“It will be great to see the Dispatch Trophy taking place again,” said Euan McGrory, editor of the Edinburgh Evening News.

“This historic tournament has been greatly missed by both players and spectators over the past two years and there is an excitement in the air about its welcome return.”

The event, which sees the winning team pick up one of the most impressive trophies in golf, will once again be administered by Edinburgh Leisure.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and various restrictions that were in place, it wasn’t possible for the Dispatch Trophy to take place in either 2020 or 2021, which was disappointing,” said David Atkinson, the Golf and Grounds Maintenance manager.

“However, with those restrictions now having been lifted, we are delighted that the event can be held again and hopefully clubs in and around Edinburgh will be eager to be represented at the Braids in early June.”

Ian Dickson played on both winning teams for Mortonhall, joining forces with Alex Main, Graeme Clark, Steven Scott and Duncan Hamilton on both occasions over the course of the week.

“It’s exciting that the Dispatch Trophy is going ahead in 2022,” said Dickson.

“Mortonhall will be very proud to be defending the prestigious trophy and looking to build on their previous successes.

“With so many great entries likely, though, nothing will be taken for granted.”

The entry fee is still £70 per team and the closing date is Monday, April 25. To enter a team, email [email protected]

