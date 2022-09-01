Holders Duddingston face Turnhouse in Summer League final
Defending champions Duddingston will take on two-time recent winners Turnhouse in the final of this season’s Edinburgh Summer League.
The title showdown at Glencorse on Sunday week was set up after two keenly-contested semi-final ties.
Duddingston beat Royal Burgess 5.5-3.5 at Musselburgh while Turnhouse edged out Longniddry 5-4 at Merchants.
Duddingston beat Craigielaw in last year’s decider to land the prize for the first time since 2006.
The 2022 final will now see Duddingston bid to claim the crown for a record tenth time, with Turnhouse trying to deliver title No 3 after making the breakthrough in 2016 then repeating the feat two years later.
Former Lothians champion David Miller has been Duddingston’s top performer this season, picking up 31.25 points from eight matches, while star man for Turnhouse has been Kyle Wilson with 34 points from 12 outings.
Being held at Craigmillar Park this weekend, the Plate final involves Mortonhall and Kingsknowe.