Holders Duddingston face Turnhouse in Summer League final

Team captain Gordon Milligan, front row third left, and his Duddingston players celebrate winning the 2021 Edinburgh Summer League at Bruntsfield Links. Picture: Duddingston Golf Club

The title showdown at Glencorse on Sunday week was set up after two keenly-contested semi-final ties.

Duddingston beat Royal Burgess 5.5-3.5 at Musselburgh while Turnhouse edged out Longniddry 5-4 at Merchants.

Duddingston beat Craigielaw in last year’s decider to land the prize for the first time since 2006.

The 2022 final will now see Duddingston bid to claim the crown for a record tenth time, with Turnhouse trying to deliver title No 3 after making the breakthrough in 2016 then repeating the feat two years later.

Former Lothians champion David Miller has been Duddingston’s top performer this season, picking up 31.25 points from eight matches, while star man for Turnhouse has been Kyle Wilson with 34 points from 12 outings.