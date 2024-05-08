Increase in entries for this year’s edition of historic team tournament at the Braids

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Defending champions Duddingston will be first on the tee in the 124th Dispatch Trophy and, though producing a mighty impressive debut 12 months ago, they won’t be guaranteed a pushover on their return to the Braids.

Up against them in the opening contest in this year’s edition of the Edinburgh Leisure-supported event will be Stewart’s/Melville FP and that could be an interesting clash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It often comes down to fine margins in this historic team tournament and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Stewart’s/Melville FP embarked on a run if they could rise to the occasion on Saturday, 18 May.

Duddingston will be the defending champions in the 124th Dispatch Trophy, which gets underway at the Braids on 18 May. Picture: National World

The winners of that tie will face either RBS or newcomers Musselburgh Old Course later the same day as 13 teams get set to tackle two matches in the opening salvos.

Other tasty first-round ties in the top half of the draw include Royal Burgess versus Watsonians and Bass Rock facing Harrison A while returning Edinburgh Academicals are up against Turnhouse team BBT in the opposite half of the draw.

A total of 45 teams, which is a welcome increase on last year, entered this edition, meaning 19 sides received byes into the second round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also making a welcome return, Carrickvale will take on Colinton Mains at that stage while Silverknowes against Heriot’s Quad will be another early cracker.

Heriot’s, last year’s beaten finalists, will start their bid to go one better by facing Kilgour Property, with the winners of that one taking on either Lothians Golf Association Executive or Murrayfield in the last 16.

The second round will also see two all-Braids ties as Harrison 21s meet Braids United while it’s another head-on clash between Edinburgh Thistle and Harrison B.

After the opening two rounds are completed on 18 May, the third and fourth rounds will take place on 21 and 23 May respectively before the semi-finals and final are held on 25 May.

First round

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7.00am Duddingston v Stewart’s/Melville FP7.15am RBS v Musselburgh Old Course

7.30am Bank of Scotland v Granton Golfing Society

7.45am Royal Burgess v Watsonians

8.00am Bass Rock v Harrison A

8.15am Edinburgh Leisure v Donuts@9th

8.30am Mortonhall v Lochend B

8.45am Dalmahoy A v Hailes B

9.00am Edinburgh Academicals v BBT

9.15am Edinburgh Western v Caermount

9.30am Silverknowes B v Turnhouse

9.45am Silverknowes Generations v Westermont

10.00am Tantallon v Kilgour Wealth Management

Second round

10.15am Hailes A v Dalmahoy B

10,30am Lochend A v Swanston

10.45am Lothians GA Executive v Mortonhall

11.00am Kilgour Property v Heriots

11.15am Harrison 21s v Braids United

11.30am Carrickvale v Colinton Mains

11.45am Riccarton v Dirleton Castle

Noon Edinburgh Thistle v Harrison B