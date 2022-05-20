Holders Mortonhall could be hit by Hail-es shower in Dispatch Trophy

Mortonhall's triumphant team celebrate making it back-to-back Dispatch Trophy wins at the Braids in 2019. Picture: Ian Georgeson

After not being held for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the return of the historic event now run in association with Edinburgh Leisure has been warmly welcomed.

An enforced date change for this edition has contributed to a lower entry than normal, with 35 teams taking part on this occasion.

But there is a genuine excitement about the golfclubs4cash-sponsored event being held again among those taking part.

Mortonhall made a winning debut in 2018, beating Tantallon in the final, before retaining the trophy 12 months later at the expense of Royal Burgess.

Either of those finals could be on the cards again, with Mortonhall having come out of the hat in the opposite half of the draw again to both Tantallon and Royal Burgess.

Mortonhall, who look to be in the easier of the two halves, face Hailes C in their opening match on Sunday, 5 June.

Possible opponents thereafter for the holders through to the final include Turnhouse, who reached the semi-finals the last time around, and Murrayfield.

Stewart’s/Melville are also in the top half of the draw along with Craigmillar Park, Dunbar Castle, Edinburgh Western and Braids United.

In one of three first-round matches, Tantallon A take on Edinburgh Thistle, with the winners then meeting Royal Burgess.

Tantallon B are also in that section of the draw along with Silverknowes, George Heriot’s, Harrison, Hailes A, BBT, Westermont and Cramond.

Five-time winners Silverknowes face George Heriot’s in a tasty second-round tie while newcomers Granton Golfing Society up against Bank of Scotland.

Three teams will play two matches on the opening day before the action continues as normal on the following Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Carrickvale, Dirleton Castle, Watsonians and Caermount are among the teams unable to take part on this occasion due to a clash with club events.

However, they have all vowed to be back involved in the 2023 edition, which will return to the traditional dates.

Draw in full

First round

7.00am Royal Burgess 1735 v Craigmillar Park

7.15am Dunbar Castle v Edinburgh Western

7.30am Edinburgh Thistle v Tantallon A

Second round

7.45am Turnhouse v Hailes B

8.00am Hailes C v Mortonhall

8.15am Lochend v Kilgour Wealth Management

8.30am Stewart’s/Melville FP v Edinburgh Leisure

8.45am Silverknowes 50+ v Kilgour Property Management

9.00am Silverknowes Young Team v Braids United