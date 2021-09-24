Home player Donny Munro wins East Alliance season-opener at Kingsknowe
Kingsknowe’s Donny Munro made home advantage count to claim the first piece of silverware up for grabs in the new Edinburgh & East of Scotland Alliance season.
On a blustery day in the Capital, Munro won the Michael Allan Memorial Trophy with a net 68 playing off one.
He pipped Swanston-attached pro James McGhee for the overall prize in a curtain-raiser involving 76 members with a better inward half of 31.5 against 33.
Munro won the handicap section by a shot from Binny’s Kenny Turnbull, with Fraser Smith of Merchants third on 70.
Former Duddingston man McGhee secured the scratch spoils with his 68, pipping three players by a shot.
Richard Brian (Royal Burgess) bogeyed the last for his 69, which was matched by Alliance stalwart Andrew Marshall (Houston Golf Range) and Kilspindie trainee Rob Paterson.
It has been a good week for Paterson, who won the Tartan Tour’s Sandy Pipey Young Masters at Dornoch on Monday.
The new campaign continues at Duddingston next Wednesday.