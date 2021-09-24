Home player Donny Munro wins East Alliance season-opener at Kingsknowe

Kingsknowe Golf Club staged the opening event of the 2021/22 Edinburgh & East of Scotland Alliance season.

On a blustery day in the Capital, Munro won the Michael Allan Memorial Trophy with a net 68 playing off one.

He pipped Swanston-attached pro James McGhee for the overall prize in a curtain-raiser involving 76 members with a better inward half of 31.5 against 33.

Munro won the handicap section by a shot from Binny’s Kenny Turnbull, with Fraser Smith of Merchants third on 70.

Former Duddingston man McGhee secured the scratch spoils with his 68, pipping three players by a shot.

Richard Brian (Royal Burgess) bogeyed the last for his 69, which was matched by Alliance stalwart Andrew Marshall (Houston Golf Range) and Kilspindie trainee Rob Paterson.

It has been a good week for Paterson, who won the Tartan Tour’s Sandy Pipey Young Masters at Dornoch on Monday.

The new campaign continues at Duddingston next Wednesday.

