In-form Allyn Dick completes historic clean sweep of Lothians titles

Kingsfield's Allyn Dick shows off the South East District Champinonship trophy after his weekend win at Turnhouse.

The Kingsfield member completed the remarkable feat with an impressive three-shot success in the South East District Championship at Turnhouse, helped by a course-record equalling 63 in the penultimate round.

Dick, who also plays at Carrickvale, had already been crowned as Lothians champion earlier in the season, becoming just the fourth player to land that title as the leading qualifier.

Helped by those successes, he also topped the Lothians Order of Merit and now Dick sits alongside Keith Nicholson as the most decorated players, having both recorded 11 title triumphs in LGA events.

“That’s all four Lothians titles in the one year after nobody had managed to claim three previously,” said Dick, who first started playing in Lothians events after joining Kingsknowe in 2009. “And to do it in the Lothians centenary year makes it that bit more special.

“To join Keith Nicholson on the 11 mark for Lothians titles in such a short time frame is pretty special and I’ve just got to get that next one to be out on my own.

“For me, that’s what it is all about now. I know young guys are going to come through and be much better players than I ever was, but it’s about getting those titles under your belt.”

Dick, a former Scottish international, opened with rounds of 70 and 67 at Turnhouse before carding that 63 then adding a 64 to finish as he won by three shots from Leven Thistle’s Scott Crichton.

In addition to his spate of victories on the local scene, the 41-year-old also made a successful defence recently of the Eden Trophy at St Andrews.

“Other than the year I played in the Home Internationals, this is probably my best-ever season,” he admitted. “And it’s been everything, titles, scoring, just basically the whole thing.

“It’s hard to explain, really, when you don’t do much practising but everything falls into place week by week rather than just peaking for one week of the year. It’s been very bizarre, in fact.”

Dick paid a visit to A&E last Friday morning to get a niggling wrist injury checked out and gave serious consideration to pulling out of the South East District event when he was told that rest was the only cure.

But, after getting into his stride by covering the last six holes in five-under in the second round, the confidence he’s gained since paying a visit to Stirling pro Kenny Monaghan started to flow through his veins once again.

“Everything that has happened since 2019 is down to Kenny Mongahan,” he said. “Just that one putting lesson he gave me that was nothing to do with my stroke; it was more to do with my vision and he identified it pretty much within 10 minutes.

“That bred a level of confidence I had never had before. I played a lot of club golf in 2019, thoroughly enjoyed it and my scoring was fantastic.

"You then try to take it up a level and I did that this year in the county events. Next year, it’s time to go that bit further again by going into the national stuff.”

