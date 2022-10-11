In-form Megan Fallon lands two triumphs
Broomieknowe’s Megan Fallon has been in winning form - both on her own and as part of a team.
She’s the new Midlothian Junior Champion after landing that title, picking up the Brown Trophy in the process, at Prestonfield.
Carding a scratch 87 on the Capital course, Fallon finished a shot ahead of KIrsten Murison from Craigmillar Park.
The Marshall Trophy, for the best net score, went to Liberton’s Abbi Millar with a 79, four shots better than runner-up Alannah Nichol from Swanston.
Most Popular
“It was a good day of golf for Midlothian’s last junior competition of the season,” reported Caroline Steedman.
On the team front, Fallon joined forces with Katie Mackenzie (Craigmillar Park), Lucy Fraser (Murrayfield), Rita Murphy (Murrayfield) and reserve Nichol to land the Cuthbertson Cup for Midlothian for the second year in a row at Ladybank.
Midlothian pipped Fife on a countback after a 2-2 draw and then did likewise in the title decider against East Lothian.