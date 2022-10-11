In-form Megan Fallon lands two triumphs

Broomieknowe's Megan Fallon shows off the trophy after winning the Midlothian Junior Championship at Prestonfield. Picture: MCLGA

She’s the new Midlothian Junior Champion after landing that title, picking up the Brown Trophy in the process, at Prestonfield.

Carding a scratch 87 on the Capital course, Fallon finished a shot ahead of KIrsten Murison from Craigmillar Park.

The Marshall Trophy, for the best net score, went to Liberton’s Abbi Millar with a 79, four shots better than runner-up Alannah Nichol from Swanston.

Midlothian's winning team in the Cuthbertson Cup at Ladybank. Picture: MCLGA

“It was a good day of golf for Midlothian’s last junior competition of the season,” reported Caroline Steedman.

On the team front, Fallon joined forces with Katie Mackenzie (Craigmillar Park), Lucy Fraser (Murrayfield), Rita Murphy (Murrayfield) and reserve Nichol to land the Cuthbertson Cup for Midlothian for the second year in a row at Ladybank.