Dunbar’s Jamie Duguid ended an up-and-down year on a high as he stormed to an impressive six-shot success in the South East District Open at Bathgate.

Dunbar's Jamie Duguid shows off the South East District Open trophy after his six-shot success at Bathgate. Picture: Lothians Golf Association

Duguid, a 24-year-old civil servant with the Scottish Government, followed an opening 65 with scores of 69-67-67 for a 16-under-par total to comfortably come out on top in the Scottish Golf Order of Merit event.

“If you had asked me this walking off the 18th green on Sunday, I'm not really sure what I would have said - possibly relieved to have managed to get it over the line,” he said of how it felt to pull off the win.

“Having had a bit of time to reflect, I'm just buzzing, to be honest. I think going forward it is important to look back on this and remember as much as I can from the weekend as golf is a game where you lose far more than you win.”

Earlier in the week, he’d joined Allyn Dick, the winner of this event the previous two years, in setting a new course record with matching 63s at Kingsfield.

“That was fairly out of the blue as my golf had been pretty lacklustre over the summer months,” admitted Duiguid. “Due to that, I thought I would change my approach up slightly over the week with the aim to care less without being careless.

“The 63 really gave me a reminder that I have a very good game and the main thing is to just trust myself a bit more. I feel I certainly did that and I think the big takeaway from the weekend is that it comes down to how I approached each round, hole and shot.”

Duiguid helped Dunbar win the Lothians Team Tournament earlier in the year before being part of Duddingston’s successful side in the Dispatch Trophy. He also landed fourth consecutive Dunbar Castle club championship.

“But from then I really haven't played good golf,” he said. “At times, I would have a good round or I would play well but find myself throwing a calamity into an otherwise solid round of golf.

“Following a disappointing trip to the Scottish Am paired with being knocked out of the Edinburgh Summer League with Duddy and losing the Lothians Champion of Champions semi-final for the second year in a row, I would have said that I'd have probably been a little disappointed with my year, especially that second half of it. But the past week has totally changed my outlook on the year and it is satisfying.”

Looking forward to next season, he added: “This year I think I overdid it, especially in the middle part, playing tournaments and that, combined with being really busy at work, really took it out of me, so I have learned a lot about what it takes to play amateur golf. The big thing is remembering I play it because I enjoy it – and my partner does a good job at reminding me this.

“I will make sure I take a fairly good break over the winter months, keeping myself ticking over playing some Winter League as Dunbar have a team in it for the first time in a few years.”