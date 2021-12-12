Jane Turner leads six Scots into LET Q-School final at La Manga

Jane Turner finished in the top 10 as she led six Scots in passing the LPGA Q-School pre-qualiying test at La Manga. Picture: Tristan Jones

It was mission accomplished for Turner in her first competitive outing since June due to a shoulder injury as she ended up among just nine players to finish in red figures after 72 holes at the Murcia venue.

The two-time British Universities’ champion was joined in clearing the first hurdle in the annual LET card battle by Hazel MacGarvie, Hannah McCook, Clara Young, Tara Mactaggart and Rachael Taylor.

“Today was just very consistent,” said Turner of following her third-round 66 on Saturday on the North Course with a closing bogey-free two-under 71 on the South Course to finish eighth among 75 qualifiers on three-under.

“I had 16 pars and two birdies; I barely missed a green in regulation. It was a little frustrating when the putts didn’t drop, but it was just very consistent and I’m happy to get into next week.”

The Midlothian-based player has won on both the LET’s Access Series and the Sunshine Tour in South Africa as a pro, but this was a huge hurdle to overcome.

“This has been my first tournament back since the Jabra Ladies Open at the start of June when I took a medical exemption,” she said.

“I am really pleased that things have gone so well. Having played so many rounds back-to-back, I was concerned. But everything has been absolutely fine and hopefully it stays like that next week.”

McCook (71) and MacGarvie (74) finished alongside each other, just missing out on the top 20 on four-over, one ahead of Young (74).

Facing the most pressure among the Scots, Mactaggart signed off with a gutsy 72 to end up in a tie for 60th on 10-over in a group that also included Taylor (77).

Swede Lisa Pettersson completed a wire-to-wire win as she closed with a 73 to finish on nine-under, one ahead Nigeria’s Georgia Iziemgbe Oboh (66) and three better than Northern Ireland’s Olivia Mehaffey (71).

The cut fell at 12-over, with exactly 75 players, including 13 amateurs, making it through to the final, which starts on Thursday.

