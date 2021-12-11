Jane Turner takes route 66 into LET Q-School top 10 at La Manga

Jane Turner, pictured at Dalmahoy, is the top Scot heading into the final round of the LET Q-School pre-qualifier at La Manga in Spain

The two-time British Universities champion from Midlothian had opened her card bid at the Murcia venue with a 71 before dropping down the leaderboard after adding a 77.

But it was just what the doctor ordered as Turner repaired that potential-damaging effort with one of the best rounds of the day in the third circuit.

Playing the par-71 North Course, she burst out of the blocks with birdies first, second, fourth and seventh before a first dropped shot at the par-4 ninth took her out in 32.

A winner on both the LET Access Series and the Sunshine Tour in South Africa, Turner then picked up birdies at the 15th and 18th on the inward journey.

The brilliant effort moved her into 10th spot on one-under, eight shots behind leader Lisa Petterson from Sweden but just five strokes off second spot.

“I opened with a birdie which is actually what I have done in every single round, but today I managed to carry it through with more birdies on the front nine,” said Turner.

“I putted really well, holed some really good putts and it was a really solid round with no real errors. I made one bogey today and just kept everything in control.

“I have actually only been here twice before this. Once was in my last year as a junior and the other one was in one of my last years in the Scottish team for a European Team Championship.

"In both of those, I won the junior tournament and got a bronze medal with the team. There are good vibes here – hopefully it carries through. I have got to take it as it comes.”

Hazel MacGarvie, who had been the top Scot after two rounds, is also still on course to comfortably qualify for next week’s final at the same venue.

The Royal Troon player sits joint-14th on one-over, having followed opening rounds of 73 and 70 with a 75.

Playing on the par-73 South Course, MacGarvie dropped two of her three shots at par-5s in a round that contained a solitary birdie at the fourth.

With the top 75 and ties progressing, Clara Young (27th on four-over) is also on course to be involved in the four-round final, as are Rachael Taylor and Hannah McCook in a share of 36th on six-over.

But, after a third-round 78 left her sitting in a tire for 64th on nine-over, Tara Mactagart needs a strong final day to do likewise.

For both Kimberley Beveridge and Grace Mitchell, the card dream already looks over as they are well down the leaderboard on 13-over and 21-over respectively.

Petterson, who is bidding to complete a wire-to-wire win added a 69 to her opening 67 and 70 to lead by three shots from Northern Ireland’s Olivia Mehaffey, a former Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open winner.

