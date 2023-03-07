Bathgate-based Joe Bryce, pictured in action on the Tartan Pro Tour last season, won the latest East Alliance event at Longniddry. Picture: Tartan Pro Tour.

Bryce, a PGA trainee at Bathgate, claimed The Pitreavie Trophy after pipping The Renaissance Ciub’s Neil Henderson in a card play-off.

The pair carded matching one-under-par 67s at the East Lothian venue, but it was Bryce who prevailed on the strength of a better back nine. His card was made up of halves of 33-34 whereas Henderson raced to the turn in 30 before coming home in 37.

Bryce’s other successes on the circuit include winning the season-ending 36-hole championship last year, when he also recorded a maiden victory on the Tartan Pro Tour in the Pollok Open.

In an event that attracted a healthy turnout of 87 players, Falkirk Tryst’s Willie Miller landed the handicap honours at Longniddry with a net 70.

Liberton’s Graham Roberts was the leading senior on 70 while Scott Thomson (Kings Acre) finished three shots clear of Zander Culverwell (The Renaissance Club) in the battle for top trainee.

In the preceding event at Craigielaw, Dunbar amateur Callum Nisbet landed The Tom Galloway Trophy as overall winner after the three-handicapper carded a net 66.

That was matched by Bathgate’s Graham Bell playing off plus two, but, in another card play-off, victory went to Nisbet on the strength of a better inward half.

Bell’s fantastic seven-under 64 secured the scratch spoils by a shot from Ross Noon (The Renaissance Club), with Bryce two shots further back in third.

Top trainees were Culverwell and Rob Paterson (Kilspindie) on 73 while the senior prize was also shared by Robin Cockburn (Stirling) and Winterfield’s Willie McLean on 71.