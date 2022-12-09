John Henry pictured at Dumbarnie Links after winning this year's Get Back to Golf Tour Final.

The Clydebank professional won the Alliance Trophy at Winterfield, pipping Dunbar’s Michael Bacigalupo in a card countback after the pair had posted two-under-par 63s in difficult conditions.

Henry had also made his presence felt in the previous event, the Paterson Medal, at Goswick, where he finished second behind Zander Culverwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was in a car accident a couple of weeks ago,” said Henry, who came home in 31 - three less than Bacigalupo - at Winterfield. “The car was a write off but myself and two friends are all okay, just a bit sore.

“Due to the accident, I’ve not been able to practice, play or train in the gym the way I was hoping to so far this winter, so it was nice to get out for a game and stretch the legs with a surprising couple of results, which was great.”

Henry, who has played mainly on the PGA EuroPro Tour in recent seasons, has been a strong addition to the Edinburgh and East of Scotland Alliance membership.

“I enjoy competing and trying to shoot scores with a card in my hand,” said Henry, who won this year’s Get Back to Golf Tour Final at Dumbarnie Links

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s also nice to catch up with pals over a round of golf like James McGhee, Norman Huguet and Lewis Hannah.”

Edinburgh Western’s Bill Fleming claimed the handicap honours with a net 66 at Winterfield, where Kings Acre pair Scott Thomson and Peter Fallon finished as top trainee and top senior respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrison member Iain Ashley won that Paterson Medal event in the circuit’s annual trip to Northumberland.

That was also decided by a card play-off, with Ashley pipping Gary Porteous (Kilspindie) with a better last nine holes after they’d both signed for net 68s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heading into the festive break, Kilpsindie’s Rob Paterson (407 points) tops the scratch order of merit while Prestonfield player Andrew MacDonald (98 points) is out in front in the handicap standings.