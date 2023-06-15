Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth is excited to be heading back to The Renaissance Club, where he finished in the top ten last year, while two other popular players, Adam Scott and Shane Lowry, will also be in action on this occasion.

Scott, the 2013 Masters champion, will be making his first Scottish Open appearance since 2017, while it was the previous year when Lowry, the 2019 Open winner, last teed up in the tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trio, who are in action this week in the 123rd US Open in Los Angeles, are the latest big names to commit to playing in the DP World Tour and PGA Tour co-sanctioned event on the East Lothian coast on 13-16 July.

Jordan Spieth in action during his debut in last year's Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler and third-ranked Rory McIlroy head the entry list, which includes other major winners in Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose and Justin Thomas.

They are also set to be joined by defending champion Xander Schauffele, as well as European Ryder Cup stars Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton and also PGA Tour winners Sam Burns, Max Homa, Im Sungjae and Séamus Power.

Spieth’s presence will once again be welcomed by Scottish fans, with the American always receiving a warm welcome when he tees up in the home of golf. He tied for tenth behind Schauffele last year before going to to add another top ten in the 151st Open at St Andrews the following week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The world No 10 said: “I love the opportunity to play links golf and enjoyed the two weeks in Scotland last summer. I’m looking forward to getting back to The Renaissance Club next month and competing.”

Lowry will be aiming for a third Rolex Series win, having already landed titles in Abu Dhabi in 2019 and Wentworth last season. “I’m pleased to be able to add the Genesis Scottish Open to my schedule this season,” said the Irishman. “The Scottish fans are always very knowledgeable and supportive and I’m looking forward to the week.”

Scott, who tasted success on Scottish soil in the 2002 Diageo Scottish PGA Championship at Gleneagles, will be guaranteed a great reception when his name is announced on the opening day on Scotland’s Golf Coast.

“It’s been a few years since I played this event, but I always enjoy coming back to Scotland,” said the Australian. “I’ve heard a lot about Renaissance Club and it will be great to tee it up next month.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott’s addition means that, out of the current world’s top ten, six will definitely be teeing it up in East Lothian, with Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland and Cam Smith the ones missing from that list.

Bob MacIntyre will spearhead the Scottish contingent and home fans will be hoping to see a player flying the Saltire emulate Nick Taylor after his stunning Canadian Open win last weekend.